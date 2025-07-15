Trump unveils $92 billion in investments to power AI boom against foreign competitors

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania - US President Donald Trump went to Pennsylvania on Tuesday to announce $92 billion in energy and infrastructure deals intended to meet big tech 's soaring demand for electricity to fuel the AI boom.

Trump made the announcement at the inaugural Pennsylvania Energy and Innovation Summit at Carnegie Mellon University, with much of the talk about beating China in the global AI race.

"Today's commitments are ensuring that the future is going to be designed, built, and made right here in Pennsylvania and right here in Pittsburgh, and I have to say, right here in the United States of America," Trump said at the event.

The tech world has fully embraced generative AI as the next wave of technology, but fears are growing that its massive electricity needs cannot be met by current infrastructure, particularly in the US.

Generative AI requires enormous computing power, mainly to run the energy-hungry processors from Nvidia, the California-based company that has become the world's most valuable company by market capitalization.

Officials expect that by 2028, tech companies will need as much as five gigawatts of power for AI – enough electricity to power roughly five million homes.

Top executives from Palantir, Anthropic, Exxon, and Chevron attended the event.

The funding will cover new data centers, power generation, grid infrastructure, AI training, and apprenticeship programs.