Trump's National Counterterrorism Center pick under fire for white nationalism ties

Washington DC - After President Donald Trump nominated long-time MAGA ally Joe Kent to head the National Counterterrorism Center, critics have been bringing to light his past ties to white nationalism.

Joe Kent (r.), President Donald Trump's nominee to head the National Counterterrorism Center, is facing criticism for his past ties to white nationalism. © Collage: Nicholas Kamm / AFP & Nathan Howard / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Monday, Trump shared a post on Truth Social announcing the nomination and promised that Kent will "help us keep America safe by eradicating all terrorism, from the jihadists around the World to the cartels in our backyard."

Kent is a former Green Beret who twice ran for a congressional seat to represent Washington State's 3rd District.

Armed with Trump's endorsement, the MAGA Republican ultimately lost in 2022 and again in 2024 to Democrat Rep. Marie Gluesenkamp Perez.

Over the years, Kent has faced criticism for his ties to extremist organizations and white nationalism.

According to The Guardian, in 2022, Kent received an endorsement from white nationalist Nick Fuentes, but he later condemned Fuentes' politics, turned down the endorsement, and has been an enemy of the influencer ever since.

Despite the condemnation, Kent later did interviews with neo-Nazi streamer Greyson Arnold, and the Fuentes-aligned group American Virtue, during which he argued that American culture was "anti-white" and "anti-straight-white-male."

Kent has also described the FBI, which he would work with in his new role, as "corrupt," praised the January 6 Capitol rioters, and pushed Trump's unfounded stolen election claims.