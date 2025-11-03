Trump's National Guard deployment to Portland still on hold after latest ruling

Portland, Oregon - A US federal judge extended for five days an order blocking President Donald Trump from deploying National Guard troops in Portland, Oregon, pending a final ruling.

President Donald Trump's deployment of National Guard troops to Portland has been put on hold for at least another five days. © MATHIEU LEWIS-ROLLAND / AFP

Trump sent the National Guard to three Democratic-led cities this year – Los Angeles, Washington, and Memphis – but his efforts to deploy soldiers in Portland and Chicago have been tied up in the courts.

The Republican has repeatedly called the Oregon city "war-ravaged" and riddled with violent crime to justify sending forces there.

In a 16-page order issued late Sunday and seen by AFP, Judge Karin Immergut said there was "no credible evidence" showing that protests in the months before the president took control of Oregon's National Guard were "out of control" or made ICE agents "unable to execute immigration laws."

Protests sparked by violent immigration raids have caused unrest across the country, with Trump's deployment of troops further inflaming tensions.

In her order, Immergut said she had not seen enough evidence to suggest that protests "involved more than isolated and sporadic instances of violent conduct," noting "no serious injuries to federal personnel" and no "significant damage to the ICE facility" in Oregon.

Much of the violence that did occur "involved... protesters and counterprotesters" and was generally not directed at federal officers or ICE facilities, she added.