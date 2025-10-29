Trump's National Guard deployment in Portland halted in latest court ruling

Portland, Oregon - A US appeals court has temporarily blocked President Donald Trump from deploying National Guard troops in Portland, Oregon.

Trump's deployment of the National Guard to Portland has been temporarily blocked by an appeals court. © Mathieu Lewis-Rolland / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The move by the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals vacates a ruling by a three-judge panel that would have allowed Trump to deploy troops in the Democratic-run city, part of an ongoing drive by the Republican to send troops to cities run by his political rivals that he claims are plagued by crime.

The 9th Circuit voted late Tuesday to have the case reheard by an 11-judge panel, a decision welcomed by Oregon Attorney General Dan Rayfield.

"This ruling shows the truth matters and that the courts are working to hold this administration accountable," Rayfield said in a statement.

"The Constitution limits the president's power, and Oregon's communities cannot be treated as a training ground for unchecked federal authority," he said.

"The court is sending a clear message: the president cannot send the military into US cities unnecessarily."

Trump has ordered hundreds of National Guard troops to Democrat-led cities, claiming they are needed to combat crime and protect federal agents carrying out his sweeping immigration crackdown.

The president has repeatedly called Portland "war-ravaged" and riddled with violent crime, a description dismissed as "simply untethered to the facts" by a Trump-appointed district court judge who initially blocked the National Guard deployment.

A district court and an appeals court have also blocked the deployment of National Guard troops in Chicago, the US' third-largest city, and the Trump administration has asked the conservative-dominated Supreme Court to lift the lower court rulings.