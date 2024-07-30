Trump's nephew unloads in new interview: "My Uncle Donald is atomic crazy"
Washington DC - Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump's nephew recently claimed his uncle is absolutely crazy, and is warning American voters ahead of the general election.
On Tuesday, Fred Trump III, the former president's nephew, did an interview with ABC News, where he argued that while every family "has their crazy uncle, my Uncle Donald is atomic crazy."
"He's done really horrific things to me, which some people will say, 'How could you still want to have a relationship with him?'" Fred claimed.
"He's my uncle," he continued. "He's family, and that means a lot."
Fred was promoting his upcoming book All in the Family: The Trumps and How We Got This Way, where he recounts stories of Trump allegedly using the N-word and claims that Trump suggested that some disabled people "should just die."
In response, a Trump spokesperson called the accusations "completely fabricated and total fake news of the highest order," arguing that "anyone who knows President Trump knows he would never use such language."
Donald Trump's nephew doesn't believe the former president is racist
In a surprise twist, Fred revealed that, despite his experiences, he doesn't think his uncle is a racist.
"I don't believe he's a racist," Fred explained. "I just think that he uses people, whether they're Black or they're – whoever can help him, he will use them.
"He uses them as props," he added. "And when he gets what he needs out of them... he'll cast them aside."
On Tuesday, Fred also made an appearance on the show The View, where he retold his stories and endorsed Trump's Democratic challenger, Kamala Harris, for president.
Cover photo: IMAGO / UPI Photo