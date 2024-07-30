Trump's nephew unloads in new interview: "My Uncle Donald is atomic crazy"

Washington DC - Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump 's nephew recently claimed his uncle is absolutely crazy, and is warning American voters ahead of the general election.

A nephew of Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump recently did an interview where he claimed his uncle is "atomic crazy." © IMAGO / UPI Photo

On Tuesday, Fred Trump III, the former president's nephew, did an interview with ABC News, where he argued that while every family "has their crazy uncle, my Uncle Donald is atomic crazy."

"He's done really horrific things to me, which some people will say, 'How could you still want to have a relationship with him?'" Fred claimed.

"He's my uncle," he continued. "He's family, and that means a lot."

Fred was promoting his upcoming book All in the Family: The Trumps and How We Got This Way, where he recounts stories of Trump allegedly using the N-word and claims that Trump suggested that some disabled people "should just die."

In response, a Trump spokesperson called the accusations "completely fabricated and total fake news of the highest order," arguing that "anyone who knows President Trump knows he would never use such language."