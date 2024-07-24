Trump's nephew claims his uncle once told him disabled people "should just die"

Donald Trump's nephew will soon publish a memoir that includes damning stories about racist and ableist statements his uncle has made in the past.

By Rey Harris

Washington DC - The nephew of Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump has been coming forward with allegations that his uncle has a long history of making horribly racist and ableist statements.

Donald Trump's nephew will soon publish a memoir that includes damning stories about racist and ableist statements his uncle has made in the past.  © Collage: AMANDA EDWARDS / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

On Wednesday, Fred Trump III published a damning op-ed for TIME, where he recounted the story of how he took his son, who suffers from a rare seizure disorder, to the White House to meet the politician after he was elected president in 2016.

During the meeting, Fred wrote that Trump "seemed engaged, especially when several people in our group spoke about the heart-wrenching and expensive efforts they'd made to care for their profoundly disabled family members," but afterward, his demeanor instantly changed.

Fred claimed Trump then pulled him off to the side and told him, "Maybe those kinds of people should just die," given "the shape they're in all the expenses."

A few years later, Fred claimed he called Trump for help as financial support for his son was running low, but his uncle allegedly responded, "I don't know. He doesn't recognize you. Maybe you should just let him die and move down to Florida."

Donald Trump's nephew prepares to publish damning memoir

A young Donald Trump (c.) attending a basketball game with his then-girlfriend, Melania Knauss, in Indianapolis, Indiana on June 01, 1999.  © JEFF HAYNES / AFP

According to The Guardian, Fred Trump III is preparing to publish a memoir next week, which is promised to include "candid and revealing… never-before-told stories" that will shed "light into the darker corner of the Trump empire."

In one story shared with the outlet, Fred wrote about an incident that took place sometime in the early 1970s when his uncle showed up at his family home in Queens, New York, in a horrible mood.

Fred, who was only a preteen at the time, claims his uncle took him outside to show him his Cadillac Eldorado convertible, which had been damaged.

"'N****rs,' I recall him saying disgustedly. 'Look at what the n****rs did,'" Fred writes.

Trump has faced countless allegations over the years that he has openly used the racial epithet, but he has vehemently denied them.

Fred's stories could prove to hurt Trump as he prepares to possibly face Kamala Harris, a Black woman, in the general election in November.

All in the Family: The Trumps and How We Got This Way by Fred C Trump III will be released next Tuesday, July 30, 2024.

Cover photo: Collage: AMANDA EDWARDS / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

