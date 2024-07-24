Trump's nephew claims his uncle once told him disabled people "should just die"

Washington DC - The nephew of Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump has been coming forward with allegations that his uncle has a long history of making horribly racist and ableist statements.

Donald Trump's nephew will soon publish a memoir that includes damning stories about racist and ableist statements his uncle has made in the past. © Collage: AMANDA EDWARDS / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

On Wednesday, Fred Trump III published a damning op-ed for TIME, where he recounted the story of how he took his son, who suffers from a rare seizure disorder, to the White House to meet the politician after he was elected president in 2016.

During the meeting, Fred wrote that Trump "seemed engaged, especially when several people in our group spoke about the heart-wrenching and expensive efforts they'd made to care for their profoundly disabled family members," but afterward, his demeanor instantly changed.

Fred claimed Trump then pulled him off to the side and told him, "Maybe those kinds of people should just die," given "the shape they're in all the expenses."

A few years later, Fred claimed he called Trump for help as financial support for his son was running low, but his uncle allegedly responded, "I don't know. He doesn't recognize you. Maybe you should just let him die and move down to Florida."