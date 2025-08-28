Trump's press secretary shares post blaming "demonic force" for Minneapolis school shooting

Washington DC - President Donald Trump 's Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt shared a post on Instagram that blamed an unspecified "demonic force" for Wednesday's shooting at a Minneapolis Catholic school.

Leavitt shared a post on Instagram that asked people to pray for the victims of Wednesday's shooting, which left two children dead.

The original post, made by conservative lifestyle magazine the Conservateur, went on an unhinged rant against transgender people.

"There is a demonic force moving when a transgender maniac sprays bullets at pews of Catholic school children," the Conservateur wrote in a post on X that was quoted by Leavitt on Instagram.

"Shame on the progressive leaders and lawmakers who make this about the man in the White House, the second amendment or so-called trans bigotry."

"This is a corruption of minds to commit horrific acts of violence," the Conservateur wrote. "We pray for the victims, their families, and the entire annunciation community during this grueling time."

According to Minneapolis Police, the shooter – who has since been identified as Robin Westman – fired through the windows of the Annunciation Church as students were gathering for Mass. Westman ended her life at the scene.

In response, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey condemned attempts to scapegoat trans people after Westman's manifesto was discovered called on the community to operate "from a place of our love for kids."