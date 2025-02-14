Trump's radical agenda hits latest snag after judge rules on foreign aid freeze

Washington DC - A federal judge has temporarily lifted a freeze on funding to US aid and development programs ordered by President Donald Trump 's administration, court documents seen by AFP on Friday showed.

Judge Amir Ali, who was appointed by Joe Biden in November, prohibited the Trump administration from "suspending, pausing, or otherwise preventing" foreign assistance funds, according to the Thursday ruling.

The Trump administration has frozen foreign aid funding, ordered thousands of internationally based staff to return to the US, and begun slashing the USAID headcount of 10,000 employees to around only 300.

The new court order also stops the government from "issuing, implementing, enforcing, or otherwise giving effect to terminations, suspensions, or stop-work orders" in relation to existing contracts as of January 19, 2025.

Trump, who began his second term last month, has launched a campaign led by his top donor Elon Musk, the world's richest man, to dismantle swaths of the US government.

The most concentrated fire has been on USAID, the primary organization for distributing US humanitarian aid around the world with health and emergency programs in around 120 countries.

USAID manages a budget of $42.8 billion – representing 42% of humanitarian aid disbursed worldwide.

Trump this week also reportedly fired the independent inspector general for USAID.