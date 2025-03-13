Trump's retaliation against law firm that worked with Hillary Clinton partially blocked!

Washington DC - A federal judge on Wednesday partially blocked President Donald Trump 's sanctioning of a law firm over work that it did for Democrat Hillary Clinton's 2016 presidential campaign.

Trump, in an executive order last week, suspended the security clearances of employees of Perkins Coie LLP and barred them from accessing federal government buildings.

The Republican president also asked government agencies to terminate contracts with the firm and refrain from hiring any of its employees.

One day after Perkins Coie filed a complaint in a federal court in Washington, District Judge Beryl Howell issued a temporary restraining order preventing the enforcement of parts of Trump's executive order.

During a court hearing in the US capital, Howell described Trump's order as "retaliatory," intended to punish a law firm that represented the president's political opponents, according to the political news website The Hill.

"Issuing an executive order targeting the firm based on the president's dislike of the political positions of the firm's clients or the firm's litigation positions is retaliatory and runs head-on into the role of First Amendment protection," Howell said, per The Hill.

Howell blocked the parts of Trump's executive order prohibiting Perkins Coie employees from entering federal buildings and the rescinding of government contracts, but did not immediately address the suspension of security clearances for its lawyers.