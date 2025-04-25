Trump's shocking deep-sea mining order slammed as "environmental disaster"

Washington DC - President Donald Trump defied international norms on deep-sea mining for rare earth minerals , signing an executive order Thursday expanding the damaging practice in domestic and international waters.

President Donald Trump signed an executive order expanding deep-sea mining, in defiance of international agreeements. © Chip Somodevilla / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

White House aides say the initiative could see US operations scoop up more than a billion metric tons of mineral-rich deep-sea nodules, and pump hundreds of billions of dollars into the American economy.

But the move to disrupt ocean floor ecosystems to extract cobalt and other minerals flies in the face of environmental group concerns and the controls set by global regulators at the International Seabed Authority (ISA).

Since the 1990s, the group has sought to set ground rules for the burgeoning industry's extraction efforts in international waters.

But the US never ratified the agreements that empowered the ISA's jurisdiction and is not a member of the UN-affiliated body.

Instead, the Trump administration is "relying on an obscure 1980 law that empowers the federal government to issue seabed mining permits in international waters," the New York Times reported.

ISA didn't immediately respond to AFP's request for comment.

Under the order, the secretary of commerce has 60 days to "expedite the process for reviewing and issuing seabed mineral exploration licenses and commercial recovery permits in areas beyond national jurisdiction."