Trump says he will create "External Revenue Service" for tariff collection

Washington DC - Donald Trump said Tuesday that he plans to form an "External Revenue Service" for tariff collection, less than a week before he takes office.

Donald Trump said Tuesday that he plans to form an "External Revenue Service" for tariff collection, less than a week before he takes office. © Chip Somodevilla / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

This comes as Trump, who posted the statement on social media, has promised sweeping levies on allies and adversaries as he seeks to pressure partners into tackling issues including migration and drug trafficking.

Even before his return to the White House, Trump has vowed tariffs on major US trading partners Mexico and Canada, as well as competitor China.

He has also floated across-the-board duties on all imports and steeper rates on Chinese goods.

On Tuesday, Trump wrote on Truth Social that he would create the new body "to collect our tariffs, duties, and all revenue that come from foreign sources."

"January 20, 2025, will be the birth date of the External Revenue Service," he added, referring to the day he takes office.

The name is a play on the Internal Revenue Service, a bureau under the Treasury Department that administers and enforces US tax laws.