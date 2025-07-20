Trump's war on immigrants' rights increasingly unpopular, new polls show

Washington DC - Polls released Sunday showed falling support across the board for President Donald Trump 's attacks on immigrants' rights, six months into his second term.

The attacks of President Donald Trump's administration on immigrants and their rights are increasingly unpopular with Americans, two new polls show. © REUTERS

Trump won last year's election in part with promises to launch an unprecedented deportation drive, riling up his base with false claims of mass violence committed by undocumented migrants, whom he referred to in racist and fascistic language as "savages" and "animals."

But polls from both CNN and CBS show that he has lost majority support for his extremist approach.

CNN said 55% of respondents feel the raids – in which masked, unidentified agents seize people off the street or outside courtrooms – have gone too far.

This was up a whopping 10% from a similar poll in February, shortly after Trump took office.

A majority – 57% – said they oppose plans for construction of mass detention facilities, with only 26% supporting the idea, CNN said.

A CBS News poll found that 56% of Americans believe Trump's administration is targeting migrants who do not represent a threat to public safety, up from 47% last month.

According to the poll, 49% of Americans approve of Trump's immigration policies, down from 54% last month and 59% in February.

Support remains nearly universal among Republicans, with 91% in favor of mass deportations, but independents oppose it by 59% and Democrats by 86%.