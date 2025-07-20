Trump's war on immigrants' rights increasingly unpopular, new polls show
Washington DC - Polls released Sunday showed falling support across the board for President Donald Trump's attacks on immigrants' rights, six months into his second term.
Trump won last year's election in part with promises to launch an unprecedented deportation drive, riling up his base with false claims of mass violence committed by undocumented migrants, whom he referred to in racist and fascistic language as "savages" and "animals."
But polls from both CNN and CBS show that he has lost majority support for his extremist approach.
CNN said 55% of respondents feel the raids – in which masked, unidentified agents seize people off the street or outside courtrooms – have gone too far.
This was up a whopping 10% from a similar poll in February, shortly after Trump took office.
A majority – 57% – said they oppose plans for construction of mass detention facilities, with only 26% supporting the idea, CNN said.
A CBS News poll found that 56% of Americans believe Trump's administration is targeting migrants who do not represent a threat to public safety, up from 47% last month.
According to the poll, 49% of Americans approve of Trump's immigration policies, down from 54% last month and 59% in February.
Support remains nearly universal among Republicans, with 91% in favor of mass deportations, but independents oppose it by 59% and Democrats by 86%.
Trump's overall approval rating continues to sink
Trump marked the six-month mark of his second presidency by heading out to his golf club in Virginia, near Washington, and posting on social media that the period was "being hailed as one of the most consequential periods of any President."
"Six months is not a long time to have totally revived a major Country," he wrote on Truth Social.
"One year ago our Country was DEAD, with almost no hope of revival," Trump claimed, insisting that the US was now the "most respected Country anywhere in the World."
In keeping with other surveys, the CBS News poll found Trump's overall approval rating is underwater. Currently, only 42% of Americans approve of his job, compared to 53% in February.
Cover photo: REUTERS