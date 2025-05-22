ICE agents swarm immigration courts in bid to fast-track deportations

New York, New York - In New York and around the country, f ederal agents are reportedly waiting outside immigration courts to make arrests as part of the Trump administration's mass deportation campaign.

Law enforcement officers, including Homeland Security Investigations and ICE agents, take people into custody at an immigration court in Phoenix, Arizona, on May 21, 2025. © REUTERS

Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers had posted up outside New York’s Varick Immigration Court on Wednesday to examine the documents of everyone who left, an anonymous source told The Intercept.

"They are indeed checking individuals off lists and attempting to detain them once they leave court," the source said, noting that at least two people had been detained.

ICE spokesperson Marie Ferguson appeared to verify the reports in a statement to the outlet.

"Arrests of illegal aliens in courthouses is safer for law enforcement and the general public because these criminals have gone through security and been verified as unarmed," she was quoted as saying. "ICE will make thoughtful decisions in each case and do whatever is most likely to keep the American people safe."

Similar actions are reportedly taking place in other states around the country as ICE agents move to deport people as soon as government lawyers dismiss their immigration cases in court. This allows the officers to pursue "expedited removal" to fast-track deportations without a hearing.

Salvador Reza, an organizer with Barrio Defense Committees in Phoenix, said in a statement, "What ICE and the Trump regime are doing is deplorable and part of a fear campaign against our community. We denounce their actions. We call on the community to talk to an attorney before going to their court date, and for attorneys to use creative ways to protect their clients in court."