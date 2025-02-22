Supreme Court goes against Trump in first ruling on executive actions

Washington DC - The Supreme Court on Friday temporarily blocked a request from Donald Trump to allow him to fire the head of a whistleblower protection agency, weighing in on the president's executive actions for the first time since his inauguration.

The Supreme Court on Friday temporarily blocked a request from Donald Trump to allow him to fire the head of a whistleblower protection agency. © Tierney L. Cross / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The decision, however, noted that the court could return to the demand next week, when a trial judge's temporary restraining order keeping the watchdog official in office was due to expire.

"The application to vacate the order... is held in abeyance until February 26, when the TRO is set to expire," the unsigned Supreme Court decision said.

The Trump administration had asked the Supreme Court to allow the president to fire Hampton Dellinger, who leads the Office of Special Counsel.

It was Trump's first appeal to the top court since returning to office and issuing a flurry of contested executive orders.

The White House fired Dellinger, head of the Office of Special Counsel, on February 7, but the lawyer sued the president, and a district court ordered he be reinstated.

The US Court of Appeals had rejected the Trump administration's request to overrule the decision.