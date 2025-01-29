White House makes U-turn on Trump's chaotic federal aid freeze
Washington DC - The White House has withdrawn President Donald Trump's freeze on funding for federal aid programs, which caused chaos and was temporarily blocked by a judge, media reported Wednesday.
The head of the Office of Management and Budget sent a memo to the chiefs of US government departments and agencies saying the earlier order "is rescinded," NBC News and other outlets reported.
