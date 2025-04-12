Trump says he's in "very good shape" after first physical exam of second term
Washington DC - Donald Trump said he felt "in very good shape" Friday after his first annual medical checkup since returning to the presidency, an exam that puts the focus on the fitness of the oldest man ever elected to the White House.
Republican Trump (78) has repeatedly boasted about his own vigor since starting a second term while mocking his 82-year-old Democratic predecessor, Joe Biden, as decrepit and mentally unfit for office.
But now it is Trump, who will also be 82 at the end of his presidency, under the stethoscope.
"I felt I was in very good shape. Good heart," Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One, adding that "I took a cognitive test. I don't know what to tell you other than I got every answer right."
The billionaire arrived at the Walter Reed military hospital in the Washington suburbs earlier in the day – after a delay due to talks on tariffs.
"I have never felt better, but nevertheless, these things must be done!" Trump said on Truth Social earlier this week.
Trump has repeatedly been accused of a lack of openness about his health despite a huge interest in the well-being of America's commander-in-chief.
Stating that he underwent both cardio and cognitive tests, Trump said a report would be released by his doctor on Sunday.
White House to publish report on Trump's physical
The White House said previously that presidential physician Sean Barbabella would give a readout of the physical and that "of course" it would provide the full report.
"I can confirm the president is in very good shape, as you see on a near daily basis," Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters earlier.
She said Trump would not be having a general anesthetic – which is normally used for procedures such as colonoscopies – but added there is "a lot that goes into it to make sure the president is accomplishing all of his goals."
Trump is a prolific golfer who abstains from alcohol and cigarettes.
But he is also known to indulge in fast food and famously enjoys well-done steaks, although he appears noticeably thinner than during his first term.
Cover photo: MANDEL NGAN / AFP