Trump says he's in "very good shape" after first physical exam of second term

Washington DC - Donald Trump said he felt "in very good shape" Friday after his first annual medical checkup since returning to the presidency, an exam that puts the focus on the fitness of the oldest man ever elected to the White House.

Donald Trump said he felt "in very good shape" Friday after his first annual medical checkup since returning to the presidency. © MANDEL NGAN / AFP

Republican Trump (78) has repeatedly boasted about his own vigor since starting a second term while mocking his 82-year-old Democratic predecessor, Joe Biden, as decrepit and mentally unfit for office.

But now it is Trump, who will also be 82 at the end of his presidency, under the stethoscope.

"I felt I was in very good shape. Good heart," Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One, adding that "I took a cognitive test. I don't know what to tell you other than I got every answer right."

The billionaire arrived at the Walter Reed military hospital in the Washington suburbs earlier in the day – after a delay due to talks on tariffs.

"I have never felt better, but nevertheless, these things must be done!" Trump said on Truth Social earlier this week.

Trump has repeatedly been accused of a lack of openness about his health despite a huge interest in the well-being of America's commander-in-chief.

Stating that he underwent both cardio and cognitive tests, Trump said a report would be released by his doctor on Sunday.