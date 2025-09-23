White House suggests Trump might create national holiday to honor Charlie Kirk

Washington DC - White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt on Monday said that President Donald Trump is open to introducing a national holiday as a way to honor Charlie Kirk.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt (r.) said that President Donald Trump is open to having a public holiday in honor of Charlie Kirk. © AFP/Saul Loeb

"That's an interesting question, I'm sure he wouldn't oppose such a thing," Leavitt said during a press conference after being asked whether Trump would approve a national holiday for Charlie Kirk.

"But you can pose that to him in person next time you get the chance," she followed up, before moving on to a separate and unrelated question.

Far-right political commentator and activist Charlie Kirk was shot in the neck on September 10 while speaking at Utah Valley University. He passed away shortly afterward, as he was being rushed to the hospital by staff.

His death was quickly latched onto by figures across Trump's MAGA base, from Vice President JD Vance to conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, as an excuse to attack the political left, which they blamed for the assassination.

The motivation and political affiliations of 22-year-old Tyler Robinson, who is suspected of having committed the shooting, are currently unclear.

On Sunday, a massive public memorial for Kirk took place in Arizona, where the right-wing activist was hailed by many as a martyr.

Trump spoke at the event, calling his late ally "a giant of his generation" and touting his role as a devoted father and husband who was killed "because he spoke for freedom and justice."