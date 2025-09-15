JD Vance and Stephen Miller vow to destroy "left-wing extremism" in menacing Charlie Kirk tribute

Washington DC - Vice President JD Vance hosted a special tribute episode of The Charlie Kirk Show, during which he and a number of other MAGA allies praised the far-right commentator.

Vice President JD Vance (r.) hosted a tribute to Charlie Kirk on the late far-right commentator's show and urged a crackdown on left-wing politics. © Collage: Yasuyoshi CHIBA / AFP & Alex WROBLEWSKI / POOL / AFP

On Monday, Vance kicked off the episode by stating he was "filling in for somebody who cannot be filled in for," and endlessly praised his late friend as a "visionary," a "luminary," and "the smartest political operative I've ever met."

Last week, Kirk was fatally shot by a gunman while doing a debate event at Utah Valley University.

Vance was joined by a number of MAGA allies who shared warm stories about the Christian nationalist figure, including Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., ex-Fox News host Tucker Carlson, and White House Spokesperson Karoline Leavitt, who claimed President Donald Trump "loved Charlie deeply."

Vance also treated it as an opportunity to push Trump's unfounded claims that the shooter was backed by unspecified leftist organizations, and said the administration will be going after "NGO networks that format, facilitate and engage in violence."

"We have to talk about this incredibly destructive movement of left-wing extremism that has grown up over the last few years and is part of the reason I believe Charlie was killed by an assassin’s bullet," he told viewers in an opening statement.