JD Vance and Stephen Miller vow to destroy "left-wing extremism" in menacing Charlie Kirk tribute
Washington DC - Vice President JD Vance hosted a special tribute episode of The Charlie Kirk Show, during which he and a number of other MAGA allies praised the far-right commentator.
On Monday, Vance kicked off the episode by stating he was "filling in for somebody who cannot be filled in for," and endlessly praised his late friend as a "visionary," a "luminary," and "the smartest political operative I've ever met."
Last week, Kirk was fatally shot by a gunman while doing a debate event at Utah Valley University.
Vance was joined by a number of MAGA allies who shared warm stories about the Christian nationalist figure, including Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., ex-Fox News host Tucker Carlson, and White House Spokesperson Karoline Leavitt, who claimed President Donald Trump "loved Charlie deeply."
Vance also treated it as an opportunity to push Trump's unfounded claims that the shooter was backed by unspecified leftist organizations, and said the administration will be going after "NGO networks that format, facilitate and engage in violence."
"We have to talk about this incredibly destructive movement of left-wing extremism that has grown up over the last few years and is part of the reason I believe Charlie was killed by an assassin’s bullet," he told viewers in an opening statement.
White House gears up for crackdown on dissent
Vance was also joined by White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller, who railed over a non-existent is "domestic terror movement" on the left with "actual organized cells" that carry out violence in the US.
"As God as my witness, we are going to use every resource we have... throughout this government, to identify, disrupt, dismantle and destroy these networks," Miller declared.
"It will happen, and we will do it in Charlie's name."
Trump and his allies zeroed in on the politics of 22-year-old Tyler Robinson, the alleged shooter, to threaten a crackdown on left-wing politics writ large, as well as any dissent to his far-right agenda.
On Monday morning, Trump revealed that his administration is already investigating left-leaning organizations in the wake of the shooting.
Cover photo: Collage: Yasuyoshi CHIBA / AFP & Alex WROBLEWSKI / POOL / AFP