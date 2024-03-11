Will Donald Trump face more defamation charges from E. Jean Carroll?

Rome, Georgia - Former President Donald Trump may face another lawsuit from writer E. Jean Carroll after he publicly defamed her for a third time.

According to The New York Times, Trump posted a $91.6 million bond after losing his second lawsuit from Carroll, who alleged he raped her in the 1990s and defamed her after she went public with her claims.

A day later, Trump brought up the judgment while speaking at a rally on Saturday in Georgia, where he lamented about how "sometimes it's not good to be rich."

"I just posted a $91 million bond... on a fake story, totally made-up story," he told the crowd.

"$91 million based on false accusations made about me by a woman that I knew nothing about, didn't know, never heard of, I know nothing about her."

He went on to describe Judge Lewis Kaplan, who oversaw the case, as "terrible," blamed "Democratic operatives" for the lawsuit, and called New York City "a very corrupt place."

While Trump publicly insulting his enemies is nothing new, the lawsuit and a previous suit that also found him liable for sexually assaulting Carroll were centered around similar comments he made about her in the past, where he described her allegations as a "hoax."