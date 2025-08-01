Elizabeth Warren attacked by MAGA after Senate floor fall

Washington DC - Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren is facing attacks from MAGA supporters after taking a tumble on the Senate floor during a vote on President Donald Trump's nominee to lead the Marshals Service.

Warren was caught on video falling in the Senate on Wednesday evening during a vote on whether to advance the confirmation of Gadyaces Serrakta as director of the US Marshals Service.

The video shows Warren leaning against a desk with her arms crossed. The piece of furniture gives way beneath her, sending her toppling onto the floor.

Immediately after taking the fall, a group of colleagues rushes to help Warren back on her fight and check if she's alright. Among those colleagues was Republican Senator Ted Cruz, who has a history of making crude comments about her.

While Warren seemed fine after the incident, it didn't take long for things to turn nasty.

"Boom! Pocahontas herself, Democrat Sen. Elizabeth Warren, just took a nasty fall on the Senate floor. Perhaps it’s time for her to retire?" Conservative Brief wrote in a post on X.

The "Pocahontas" comment was a reference to a derogatory name given to Warren by President Donald Trump after she took a controversial DNA test to "prove" her Native ancestry.

Other MAGA figures rushed to tease and belittle Warren online, including podcaster Benny Johnson who reposted the video with the caption: "Yikes. Down she goes."