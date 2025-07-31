Virginia councilman set on fire during altercation at his office

Danville, Virginia - A man is facing serious charges after he allegedly set Danville City Councilman Lee Vogler on fire over a personal dispute.

A resident of Danville, Virginia is facing criminal charges for allegedly setting the city's councilman, Lee Vogler (r.), on fire during a dispute on Wednesday. © Collage: Danville Police Department & City of Danville

According to a press release from the Danville Police Department, witnesses alleged that the suspect, Shotsie Michael Buck Hayes (29), entered Vogler's place of employment at the office of Showcase Magazine on Wednesday morning, confronted the politician, and "doused him with a flammable liquid."

The two then exited the building as the dispute continued, and Hayes set Volger on fire.

The suspect fled the scene but was arrested by officers several blocks from the incident.

Vogler was "airlifted to a regional medical facility for treatment," but the extent of his injuries is currently unknown.

Hayes is being held at the Danville City Jail under no bond and will face charges of attempted first-degree murder and aggravated malicious wounding.

While Hayes' motive has yet to be disclosed, the Denville police say he and Volger knew each other and the attack "stems from a personal matter not related to the victim's position on Danville City Council or any other political affiliation."