Trump unleashes furious rant against Stephen Colbert: "Pure lack of talent"

Washington DC - President Donald Trump once again took a swing at Late Show host Stephen Colbert , who recently had his long-running show cancelled by CBS, accusing him of having a "pure lack of talent."

"Everybody is saying that I was solely responsible for the firing of Stephen Colbert from CBS, Late Night," Trump said on Wednesday in a raging post on Truth Social. "That is not true!"



"The reason he was fired was a pure lack of TALENT, and the fact that this deficiency was costing CBS $50 Million Dollars a year in losses," he exclaimed. "And it was only going to get WORSE!"

Colbert announced the end of CBS' the Late Show on July 17, with its last episode to air in May 2026. It signals the end of a more than 30-year run for the show, which was first helmed by David Letterman.

While CBS said that the cancellation was "purely a financial decision," many pointed out the connection to a $16-million settlement between Paramount, CBS' parent company, and Trump.

Following the cancellation, Paramount's merger with Skydance was approved by the Federal Communications Commission, fueling more speculation.

Trump has gloated over Colbert's cancellation and has even leveled threats against other talk show hosts who have been critical of him.

"Next up will be an even less talented Jimmy Kimmel, and then, a weak, and very insecure, Jimmy Fallon," Trump said in Wednesday's Truth Social post.