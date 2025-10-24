EXCLUSIVE: Gavin Newsom slams Trump at surprise appearance: "What the hell is going on?!"

San Francisco, California - Gavin Newsom made a surprise appearance in San Francisco on Friday, and he took the opportunity to slam Donald Trump and his "absurdity."

Gavin Newsom took the stage at International News Media Association's (INMA) Media & AI Tech Week in San Francisco on Friday. © TAG24 / Lena Grotticelli

"This is not normal," the California governor hammered.

The politician took the stage in an unannounced appearance on the final day of the International News Media Association's (INMA) Media & AI Tech Week, held at the Bay Area public media organization KQED's headquarters.

"We have to meet this moment," the Democrat told global media leaders. "I'm counting on you. We're not going to be able to do it one off."

"We've got the President of the United States threatening to arrest me. That's not normal! It can't be normalized. None of this is normal."

He touched on the main flashpoints of Trump's administration and blasted those "complicit," discussing Steve Bannon's recent call for a third presidential term, redistricting, ICE, and thousands of National Guard members having been deployed to California, "terrorizing our diverse communities."

"The DOJ [is] literally his," Newsom said of Trump, "Just like apparently the White House itself... What the hell is going on?"