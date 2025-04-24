Fetterman urges Trump to bomb Iran in unhinged suggestion: "Waste that s***"

Washington DC - Pennsylvania Senator John Fetterman said that the Trump administration should stop engaging in diplomacy with Iran and instead bomb the Tehran's nuclear facilities.

Pennsylvania Senator John Fetterman railed against any attempt to negotiation or engage in diplomacy with Iran, instead suggesting Trump should bomb them. © AFP/Alex Wroblewski

"Waste that s***," Fetterman told The Washington Free Beacon, referring to Iran's nuclear sites.

"You're never going to be able to negotiate with that kind of regime that has been destabilizing the region for decades already," he added.

"And now we have an incredible window, I believe, to do that, to strike and destroy Iran's nuclear facilities."

The senator, who has become one of Israel's most obsessive defenders, raged at "so-called experts" who caution against starting a war with one of the Middle East's most powerful states.

"You know, they've been saying for years and years Hezbollah was the ultimate badass that kept Israel in check, and we can't move on anything beyond that," Fetterman raved. "Hamas, literally, are just a bunch of tunnel rats with junkie rockets in the back of a Toyota truck."

"And now the Houthis have been effectively neutered as well. So what's left? You have Iran, and they have a nuclear facility, and it's clearly only for weapons."

The Trump administration's special envoy Steve Witkoff has been in the process of setting up a framework for negotiations with Iran. A meeting last week ended with positive comments from both sides.

"I can’t understand why Trump would negotiate with this diseased regime," Fetterman said. "The negotiations should be comprised of 30,000-pound bombs and the IDF."