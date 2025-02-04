Former Trump speechwriter who spoke at white nationalist conference given top job

Washington, DC - Former speechwriter Darren Beattie , who was fired in 2018 after he spoke at a conference attended by white nationalists, has been given a top job in the State Department.

President Donald Trump (pictured) has given Darren Beattie a top job in the State Department, despite his controversial past. © AFP/Jim Watson

Sources close to CNN have suggested that Darren Beattie has been selected to serve as the acting Under Secretary for Public Diplomacy and Public Affairs.

President Donald Trump fired Beattie after it was reported by CNN that, in 2016, he spoke to the HL Mencken Club in a gathering that included white nationalist leaders Richard Spencer and Peter Brimelow.

After his firing, Beattie turned his attention to the founding of right-wing website Revolver News, which has served as a MAGA mouthpiece known for spreading misinformation around the 2020 election results.

In his new role in the State Department, Beattie will be responsible for leading America's public diplomacy outreach, including the State Department's messaging around counterterrorism and extremism.

Additionally, he will oversee the bureaus of Educational and Cultural Affairs and Global Public Affairs - both of which play a significant role in US foreign policy – according to the State Department website.

CNN's investigative "KFILE" team completed an analysis of Beattie's account on X, revealing that he had used the platform to cheer on the January 6 rioters. Many, but not all, of his posts have since been deleted.