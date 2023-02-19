Jimmy Carter, the 39th US president, enters hospice care
Plains, Georgia - According to a statement from the Carter Center on Saturday, Jimmy Carter, the 39th US president, was moved to hospice care at his home after deciding to avoid additional "medical intervention."
The 98-year-old former president made his decision following a series of hospital visits, per the Carter Center, a nonprofit group set up to carry out charitable activities supported by the former president and former first lady Rosalynn Carter.
"After a series of short hospital stays, former US President Jimmy Carter today decided to spend his remaining time at home with his family and receive hospice care instead of additional medical intervention," the Carter Center said in a statement on Saturday.
"The Carter family asks for privacy during this time and is grateful for the concern shown by his many admirers," the nonprofit said.
Jimmy Carter dedicated himself to philanthropic activities after his presidency
The Carter Center's statement did not say why the 39th president had been in the hospital.
In 2015, Jimmy Carter shared that he'd begun treatment for melanoma, following surgery to remove a mass from his liver. Months later, he reported that he was cancer free.
In 2019, a few months following the death of former President George H.W. Bush, Carter became the longest living president in US history.
Jimmy Carter was elected in 1976 and served a single four-year term. After losing reelection, he dedicated himself to philanthropic activities. In 1982, he and his wife founded the Carter Center, which pressed for peaceful solutions to world conflicts, promoted human rights, and worked to eradicate diseases in poor nations. Even after his cancer diagnosis, he remained active with Habitat for Humanity, a home-building charity that he and his wife were involved for decades.
In 2002, the former president was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in recognition of his role in brokering a Middle East peace agreement between Egypt and Israel while in office.
