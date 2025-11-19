Harvard launches probe into Larry Summers' ties to Jeffrey Epstein

Cambridge, Massachusetts - Harvard University is launching a probe into economist and former Clinton-era Treasury Secretary Larry Summers over his alleged ties to notorious sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Harvard University is investigating Former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers over his alleged links to Jeffrey Epstein. © AFP/Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

The Harvard Crimson reported on Tuesday that the university will probe Summers' links with Epstein based on new documents revealing an "unusually close relationship" that lasted years.

"The University is conducting a review of information concerning individuals at Harvard included in the newly released Jeffrey Epstein documents to evaluate what actions may be warranted," Harvard spokesperson Jonathan L. Swain said in a statement to the paper.

It's expected that the probe will look into all available evidence, including hundreds of messages exchanged between the former Treasury Secretary and the convicted sex trafficker.

Summers served as Harvard University President from 2001 to 2006, at which time many of Epstein's crimes were underway.

In addition, the investigation will examine any other Harvard professors and affiliates implicated in a document dump released by the House Oversight Committee last Wednesday.

The documents drove President Donald Trump to demand that Attorney General Pam Bondi and the FBI investigate links between Epstein and Clinton, despite questions over Trump's own links to Epstein.