Hegseth orders Pentagon to look into standards for personal grooming and fitness

Washington DC - Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth has instructed the Pentagon to carry out a review of standards for soldiers' physical fitness, body composition, and personal grooming.

"High standards are what made the United States military the greatest fighting force on the planet," Hegseth said in an internal memo sent to senior Pentagon officials, which has since been posted online.

"The strength of our military is our unity and our shared purpose," he wrote. "We are made stronger and more disciplined with high, uncompromising, and clear standards."



Hegseth's review comes after some rules were loosened under President Joe Biden, allowing new male recruits to have a body fat percentage of up to 26%, from the previous maximum of 20%. Rules around haircuts and wearing nail polish or jewelry were also relaxed.

"We must remain vigilant in maintaining the standards that enable the men and women of our military to protect the American people and our homeland as the world's most lethal and effective fighting force," Hegseth said.

"Our adversaries are not growing weaker, and our tasks are not growing less challenging."