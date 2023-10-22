House Republicans sign "Unity Pledge" ahead of next speaker vote

Washington DC - In an attempt to unite House Republicans, Representative Mike Flood has put together a "Unity Pledge" to gather support for the next speaker vote.

On Friday, the Nebraska congressman shared the pledge on social media, describing it as "a new effort to help our conference put our differences aside and come together."

The House has been in chaos as it is going its third week without a speaker since a group of far-right conservatives, led by Rep. Matt Gaetz, ousted Kevin McCarthy from the position.

While Republicans have nominated two different replacements, neither of the candidates was successful in uniting the party to get a majority of the vote.

Flood's effort aims to get his colleagues to "pledge to support the Speaker Designate... regardless of who the candidate is" during the next vote.

According to Politico, several GOP members quickly signed the pledge on Saturday, including Reps. Jack Bergman of Michigan, Kevin Hern of Oklahoma, Mike Johnson of Louisiana, Austin Scott of Georgia, and Pete Sessions of Texas.

The next Speaker Designate will need to gain 217 Republican votes to win the position, but members of the House Freedom Caucus, which includes far-right conservatives like Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia and Lauren Boebert of Colorado, have refused to sign it.