JD Vance fumbles Ohio State's NCAA trophy in hilarious blunder caught on video

Vice President JD Vance bungled a visit by Ohio State's football team the Buckeyes by dropping their NCAA trophy and breaking it in front of the entire team.

By Evan Williams

Washington DC - Vice President JD Vance, an Ohio State alumni, bungled a visit from the Buckeyes by accidentally dropping and breaking their NCAA trophy.

JD Vance dropped the NCAA trophy in front of the team and then proceeded to desperately try to piece it back together again.
JD Vance dropped the NCAA trophy in front of the team and then proceeded to desperately try to piece it back together again.  © AFP/Brendan Smialowski

At the White House event meant to celebrate the Buckeyes' national football championship, Vance fumbled and then dropped the famous trophy as he attempted to lift it into the air.

Luckily, Ohio running back TreVeyon Henderson was quick on the scene, catching the cup before it hit the ground, but the trophy's base came off in the process.

The video became an instant hit, circling the internet and garnering nearly eight million views in less than 24 hours.

Trump says China isn't "getting off the hook" as he hints at ending tech exemptions
Donald Trump Trump says China isn't "getting off the hook" as he hints at ending tech exemptions

Vance made light of the unfortunate incident, reposting a video of the moment he dropped the trophy and making a joke at his own expense.

"I didn't want anyone after Ohio State to get the trophy, so I decided to break it," he wrote.

Vance went to Ohio State for two years and graduated in 2009 with a degree in political science and philosophy. He remains a big fan of the Buckeyes and had previously joked that he would skip President Donald Trump's inauguration to attend a game.

Cover photo: AFP/Brendan Smialowski

More on Politicians: