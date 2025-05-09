JD Vance shares surprising reaction to India-Pakistan escalation

Washington DC - Vice President JD Vance recently said the US has no intention of getting involved in the conflict between India and Pakistan.

Vice President JD Vance recently said the US will not get involved in the conflict between India and Pakistan because it is "none of our business." © MANDEL NGAN / AFP

On Thursday, Vance sat down for an interview with Fox News, during which he was asked if the US is concerned about "the potential for nuclear war" between the neighboring countries.

Vance explained that while President Donald Trump and his administration want to see the conflict resolved "as quickly as possible," the US "can't control" them.

"What we can do is try to encourage these folks to de-escalate a little bit, but we're not going to get involved in the middle of a war that's fundamentally none of our business, and has nothing to do with America’s ability to control it," Vance argued.

"Our hope and our expectation is that this is not going to spiral into a broader regional war or, God forbid, a nuclear conflict," he continued. "Right now, we don't think that's going to happen."

Last month, Islamic militants attacked Kashmir, killing 26 people. India has blamed Pakistan for the incident and launched an assault in response, though the country has denied responsibility.

The two countries have been going back and forth since. On Wednesday, the fighting reached its worst escalation yet, with strikes launched by India resulting in almost four dozen casualties.