JD Vance reportedly hires Tucker Carlson's son for role on his team
Washington DC - In a stunning display of MAGA loyalty and nepotism, Vice President JD Vance has reportedly given a job to the son of former Fox News anchor and conservative commentator Tucker Carlson.
Sources familiar with the news recently told ABC News that Carlson's son Buckley Carlson (24) will be joining Vance's press office team as his deputy press secretary.
Since 2019, Buckley has worked on Capitol Hill, mainly under Indiana Senator Jim Banks, as a top aide and deputy chief of staff.
As press secretary, he will serve as a spokesperson for Vance, who typically uses the role to ruthlessly defend President Donald Trump's most controversial policies and rhetoric.
The move comes after Carlson aggressively campaigned for Trump in 2024, even taking his show Tucker Carlson Live on tour across the nation to help shore up support for the Republican candidate.
During an event in October, ahead of the election, Carlson told a crowd that America had been "a bad girl," and said Trump is the country's Dad who will give it "a vigorous spanking" when he wins.
