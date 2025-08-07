JD Vance reportedly ordered Ohio River water levels to be raised for birthday kayak trip

Louisville, Ohio - Vice President JD Vance reportedly had water levels for a river in Ohio raised recently so that he could go kayaking for his birthday.

According to The Guardian, Vance was spotted in the south-western Ohio area on August 2 to celebrate his 41st birthday.

The US Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) said in a statement that its Louisville office around that time had received "a request to temporarily increase outflows from Caesar Creek Lake to support safe navigation of US Secret Service personnel."

The US Secret Service later confirmed the information, noting that they coordinated closely with the Ohio Department of Natural Resources and USACE in planning it.



An anonymous source told the outlet that such "special releases" by USACE are generally not done for individuals or by individual request, and claimed the request was made to create "ideal kayaking conditions" for the vice president.

While the move isn't illegal, critics have argued Vance may have been exploiting his role in public service, while others have pointed out President Donald Trump has made massive cuts to environmental programs and agencies that have affected average Americans, but apperently not the powerful.