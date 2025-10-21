Vance shares "optimism" – but few details – about maintaining Gaza ceasefire during Israel visit

Kiryat Gat, Israel - Vice President JD Vance declared Tuesday he was confident about a fragile ceasefire in Gaza, but added there was "a lot of work left to do", as he opened a military coordination center in Israel.

Vice President JD Vance opened a military coordination center in Israel on Tuesday, where he expressed confidence about the fragile ceasefire in Gaza. © FADEL SENNA / AFP

"What we've seen the past week gives me great optimism the ceasefire is going to hold," he said during a press conference in Kiryat Gat, southern Israel, where US and Israeli staff are setting up a Civil-Military Coordination Center.

"There are going to be moments where it looks like things aren't going particularly well... It's going to require constant effort, constant monitoring, and supervision."

On Sunday, a resumption of Israel's deadly strikes on Gaza showed the frailty of the ceasefire that entered into force on October 10.

"Every time that there's an act of violence, there's this inclination to say, oh, this is the end of the ceasefire, this is the end of the peace plan. It's not the end," Vance said.

He made his address at the headquarters of the CMCC, a coordination center led by the US to monitor the Gaza ceasefire and promote President Donald Trump's plan.

The center will host 200 US soldiers. They will not be deployed in the Gaza Strip, but will limit themselves to providing coordination, while a separate multinational security force is set up.