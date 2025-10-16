JD Vance offers shocking defense of Young Republicans over "I love Hitler" group chat

Washington DC - Vice President JD Vance refused to condemn a Republican youth group after its members were revealed to have sent violently racist and fascistic messages.

Vice President JD Vance is facing backlash after refusing to condemn a group chat in which Young Republicans exchanged racist text messages. © IMAGO/ZUMA Press Wire

Vance used an appearance on a new episode of the Charlie Kirk Show, which has been run by colleagues of the late far-right activist, to downplay the shocking revelations of a Young Republicans group chat which included messages such as "I love Hitler," as well as a barrage of hateful slurs and violent fantasies.

"The reality is that kids do stupid things, especially young boys," Vance said, despite the fact that some of the worst offenders in the group chat are adults.

"They tell edgy, offensive jokes. That's what kids do," he continued. "And I really don't want us to grow up in a country where a kid telling a stupid joke – telling a very offensive, stupid joke – is cause to ruin their lives."

Vance then went on to scold Democrats and his political opponents for giving too much attention to "what a bunch of young people, a bunch of kids, say in a group chat, however offensive."

He also offered some helpful advice on how to avoid being caught: "If you put something in a group chat, assume that some scumbag is going to leak it in an effort to try to cause you harm."