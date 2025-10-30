JD Vance debates Mississippi college students during Turning Point USA event

On Wednesday evening, JD Vance debated college students while headlining a Turning Point USA event at the University of Mississippi. © JONATHAN ERNST / POOL / AFP

On Wednesday, the politician joined Kirk's widow Erika Kirk for an event at the University of Mississippi, during which he took hard hitting questions from students the way Kirk did during his "Prove Me Wrong" campus events.

One student asked if it was a "conflict of interest" for President Donald Trump to accept money from pro-Israel billionaire Miriam Adelson, and then stand with Israel and continue funding their war on Gaza.

Vance said no, arguing that Adelson "doesn't hide the fact that she really loves Israel," and insisted Trump is "America First through and through."

Another student boldly asked why the Trump administration continues to fund Israel's aggression, which he noted Kirk referred to as an "ethnic cleansing in Gaza."

Vance insisted Israel is not "manipulating and controlling" Trump, and claimed providing funds to Israel was necessary for the US to gain leverage for the recent ceasefire agreement.

When pressed on the Trump administration's aggressive anti-immigration agenda, Vance admitted that immigrants "contributed" to building America, but said there need to be far fewer immigrants allowed in the US.

"Just because one person or 10 people or 100 people came in illegally and contributed to the United States of America, does that mean that we are thereby committed to let in a million or 10 million or 100 million people a year in the future? No, that's not right."