Jill Stein makes major announcement on Green Party nomination for president
New York, New York - Dr. Jill Stein announced on Sunday that she had secured the delegates necessary to become the Green Party nominee for president in 2024.
"We have received enough delegates to clinch the @GreenPartyUS presidential nomination!" Stein shared on X.
"We have swept 21 states' delegate selection conventions, bringing our total delegate count to 219," she added.
The news comes as many Americans are expressing growing frustration with the two-party system, especially in light of ongoing US government support for Israel's siege of Gaza.
Stein has been a vocal advocate for Palestinian liberation and free speech rights, even getting arrested at a Gaza solidarity protest at Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri.
The White House contender has also spoken in support of bold climate action, Medicare For All, reparations, campaign finance reform, and other popular policies.
The Green Party Presidential Nominating Convention is scheduled to take place virtually from August 15-18.
Dr. Jill Stein makes final New York ballot access push
In a separate video message, Stein told followers in New York they have until Monday at 8 PM to submit signatures in her ballot access drive. She faces a deadline of May 28 to secure 45,000 valid signatures.
Stein urged: "This is Empire's last stand here in New York City, and it's really critical that we overcome that Empire, 'the greatest purveyor of violence in the world today,' as Martin Luther King said."
"We need to ensure that justice is on the ballot, that peace is on the ballot, that rent control and affordable housing and health care as a human right and an end to student debt and free public higher education [...] are on the ballot."
Stein said NYC voters can submit their signed petition sheets to the Candace Carponter Law Office in Brooklyn.
Cover photo: THOMAS URBAIN / AFP