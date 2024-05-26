Jill Stein makes major announcement on Green Party nomination for president

New York, New York - Dr. Jill Stein announced on Sunday that she had secured the delegates necessary to become the Green Party nominee for president in 2024.

Dr. Jill Stein announced she has won enough delegates to secure the 2024 Green Party nomination for president. © THOMAS URBAIN / AFP

"We have received enough delegates to clinch the @GreenPartyUS presidential nomination!" Stein shared on X.

"We have swept 21 states' delegate selection conventions, bringing our total delegate count to 219," she added.

The news comes as many Americans are expressing growing frustration with the two-party system, especially in light of ongoing US government support for Israel's siege of Gaza.

Stein has been a vocal advocate for Palestinian liberation and free speech rights, even getting arrested at a Gaza solidarity protest at Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri.

The White House contender has also spoken in support of bold climate action, Medicare For All, reparations, campaign finance reform, and other popular policies.

The Green Party Presidential Nominating Convention is scheduled to take place virtually from August 15-18.