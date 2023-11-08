Youth organizations issue "unmistakable warning" to Biden over Israel and Gaza stance

Washington DC - As Israel continues its brutal bombardment of Gaza, leaders of prominent US youth organizations are calling on President Joe Biden to negotiate a ceasefire, or else risk suffering consequences at the ballot box.

Thousands of people gather outside the White House during the National March on Washington for Palestine while calling for a ceasefire on November 4, 2023. © Drew Angerer / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

"We write to you to issue a very stark and unmistakable warning: you and your Administration’s stance on Gaza risks millions of young voters staying home or voting third party next year," leaders of March for Our Lives, GenZ for Change, the Sunrise Movement, and United We Dream Action wrote. "We are pleading with you to use every tool available to you to broker a ceasefire, now, and to revive the peace process."

Calls for a ceasefire are growing as the death toll from Israel's indiscriminate bombardment of Gaza has surpassed 10,000, while more than 100 Palestinians have been killed in the West Bank.

The assault began after Hamas launched attacks in southern Israel on October 7, killing over 1,400 people and taking more than 240 hostages, according to Israeli authorities. Israel is said to hold as many as 10,000 Palestinian political prisoners.

The Biden administration has remained steadfast in its support for the Israeli government and has refused to back a ceasefire, calling instead for a "humanitarian pause" to allow food, water, and other resources to reach desperate Gazans living in nightmare conditions.

Meanwhile, US aid to Israel amounts to over $150 billion in taxpayer dollars (not adjusting for inflation) to date. Most of that money has gone toward the Israeli military, which has long been accused of violating human rights in the Occupied Territories.