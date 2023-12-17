Jill Stein 2024: Her story, experiences, and policies

Jill Stein is running to bring a new vision to the White House in 2024. Here's what you need to know about her third-party candidacy for president.

By Kaitlyn Kennedy

Boston, Massachusetts - Dr. Jill Stein is running to bring a new vision to the White House in 2024. Here's what you need to know about her third-party candidacy for president.

Dr. Jill Stein is running for president in 2024 with the Green Party. © WIN MCNAMEE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP Jill Stein officially announced she was running for president with the Green Party on November 9, 2023. Stein's entry into the 2024 race came after fellow presidential hopeful Cornel West decided he would no longer seek the Green Party nomination and instead run as an Independent. Stein is no newcomer to politics. She has twice before run for president and activated more than 1.4 million voters in her last campaign in 2016. Her current bid for the White House may not be getting much attention in corporate media, but that doesn't mean she isn't a force to be reckoned with. TAG24 NEWS is here to fill in the gaps with everything to know about Jill Stein's campaign and her plan for America should she win the presidency.

Who is Jill Stein?

Jill Stein was the Green Party nominee for president in 2012 and 2016. © IMAGO / Avalon.red Jill Stein (73) is a renowned doctor, public health advocate, and political organizer with a track record of standing up for environmental protections, racial justice, and campaign finance reform. Born in Chicago, Stein is a graduate of Harvard College and Harvard Medical School. She went on to practice internal medicine in the Boston area for 25 years. It was during her time as a practicing physician that Stein began to notice the connections between toxic exposure and physical illness. This sparked her lifelong advocacy for climate protections and environmental justice, including protesting the "Filthy Five" coal plants in Massachusetts. Reparations Largest US credit union hit by scandal over racial disparity in mortgage approval rates Seeing the power of corporate lobbyists to stymy critical measures benefiting people and planet, Stein became a vocal advocate for campaign finance reform. She helped to pass the 1998 Clean Election Law ballot measure by a 2-1 vote, though it was later repealed by the Democratic-majority state legislature. The experience solidified Stein's decision to move away from two-party politics and strengthen her association with the Green Party. Stein went on to found the Massachusetts Coalition for Healthy Communities and to receive numerous honors for her work, including the Clean Water Action's "Not in Anyone's Backyard" Award, the "Children's Health Hero" Award, and the Toxic Action Center's Citizen Award. Her commitment to ending the corporate control of US politics inspired her to make two previous Green Party bids for Massachusetts governor, in 2002 and 2010, as well as for president, in 2012 and 2016.

Why is Jill Stein running for president?

Jill Stein is running to offer another option to Americans fed up with the Democratic and Republican duopoly. © WIN MCNAMEE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP Jill Stein has once again thrown her hat in the ring to offer a people-centered alternative to the Republican and Democratic parties. She believes the status quo is no longer viable as the American people reel from multiple crises, including rising poverty, debilitating student and medical debt, food scarcity, homelessness, and climate collapse. Meanwhile, the US government spends billions of dollars to fund wars overseas. "I'm running for president to offer that choice for the people outside of the failed two-party system," Stein says in her campaign announcement video.

"The ruling parties that got us into this mess aren't getting us out," she continues. "The Democrats have betrayed their promises for working people, youth, and the climate again and again, while Republicans don't even make such promises in the first place." "We do have the power, and we can use it in this election to start building an America and a world that works for all of us."

Jill Stein's policies in her 2024 presidential campaign

Stein's policy platform centers on expanding economic and social liberties, defending US democracy from corporate-backed threats, protecting the planet, and promoting peace and diplomacy in foreign relations. Her principles are outlined on her campaign website and on the Green Party website. Here is where the presidential hopeful stands on some of the most pressing political issues of the day.

Jill Stein's education policies

Stein supports tuition-free education from pre-K through college and opposes the expansion of the charter school system. She wants to abolish student debt.

Jill Stein's policies on policing and the criminal justice system

Stein has called for comprehensive actions to address police brutality and mass incarceration targeting Black and brown communities. She supports ending the war on drugs, minimum sentencing requirements, the incarceration of youth, and the death penalty. She has also advocated of the creation of independent review boards to monitor police conduct.

Jill Stein's foreign policy

Stein supports an end to US-influenced wars overseas and campaign finance reform to curb the influence of military contractors and lobbyists in American politics. She calls for diplomatic solutions to international conflicts in accordance with basic human rights and international law. The Green Party candidate has been outspoken in support of Palestinian freedom amid Israel's US-backed genocidal assault on Gaza. She has also demanded an end to NATO and US funding of the war in Ukraine.

Jill Stein's immigration policies

Stein has said she wants to end the criminalization of asylum and create a legal pathway to citizenship for immigrants. She supports addressing the root causes of migration across the Southern border, which include US intervention and destabilization, the war on drugs, and continued environmental destruction.

Jill Stein's economic and healthcare policies

Stein's campaign calls for an Economic Bill of Rights that guarantees the right to a living wage job, housing, food, health care, education, and other basic necessities. She has been an outspoken proponent of organized labor and believes it should be easier for workers to form a union. She also supports Medicare For All and abolishing medical debt.

Jill Stein's views on climate action

It comes as no surprise that climate action is a core principle of Stein's 2024 campaign given her Green Party credentials. The presidential hopeful supports a Green New Deal to address worsening environmental disasters and their disproportionate impact on people of color. The Green New Deal calls for a 100% clean renewable energy transition by 2030, massive investments in green businesses and infrastructure, and an end to fossil fuel extraction, which will create millions of jobs and reduce fossil fuel-related diseases.

Jill Stein's views on abortion

Stein supports guaranteeing access to emergency contraception and to abortion care, regardless of age or marital status. She also believes birth control should be available and cost-free through universal healthcare coverage.

Jill Stein's views on LGBTQ+ rights

Stein has a long history of advocacy for marriage equality and wants to extend full rights to LGBTQ+ Americans. She opposes legislation that seeks to strip civil liberties from transgender people as well as anti-LGBTQ+ discrimination in employment and housing. She has said she wants to pursue measures against anti-LGBTQ+ hate crimes.

Jill Stein's views on reparations

Stein has previously spoken on the need for a US truth and reconciliation commission as well as for reparations to Black Americans to address past and present injustices. During her 2016 campaign, she emphasized the need for truth-telling and redress for enslavement, lynchings, Jim Crow, redlining, segregation, the war on drugs, mass incarceration, police brutality, and other harms inflicted on Black communities.

Jill Stein's views on Indigenous rights

Stein has spoken about the importance of respecting treaties with Indigenous Peoples and ending attacks on Indigenous climate protectors. She has also shared her commitment to ratifying international human rights frameworks around Indigenous rights and to seeking free, prior, and informed consent of Indigenous Peoples before making decisions that impact their lands, waters, and ways of life.

Jill Stein's views on gun control

In her 2016 campaign, Stein expressed support for imposing greater restrictions on firearm sales, including requiring background checks and banning assault rifles. She also believes people with documented mental health issues should not be allowed to purchase guns.

What are Jill Stein's chances in the 2024 election?

Jill Stein is expected to face off against Democrat Joe Biden and Republican Donald Trump in the 2024 general election. © IMAGO / ZUMA Wire Stein has a tough path to the White House in 2024 as many are exclusively focused on the likely rematch between incumbent Democratic President Joe Biden and former Republican President Donald Trump – the frontrunners from each of the establishment parties. Meanwhile, youth voters and voters of color are reporting increased dissatisfaction with Biden and the Democratic Party, in large part due to the president's support for Israel's war on Gaza and his failure to take bold enough action on climate and racial justice. Growing desire for a third option may present an opportunity for Stein's campaign to pick up a record number of votes in 2024. Whether the Green Party candidate can break through the two-party stranglehold in this election remains to be seen.