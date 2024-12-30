Jimmy Carter funeral date revealed with flags to fly at half-staff through Trump inauguration
Washington DC - Flags flew at half-staff across the US on Monday as global tributes poured in for the life and legacy of Jimmy Carter – the longest-lived US president, who died aged 100.
The Georgia native, whose unlikely political ascent carried him from picking peanuts on the family farm to the Oval Office, was remembered in glowing eulogies as an ardent defender of human rights and champion of the downtrodden.
He will be honored with public observances in his southern home state and in Washington in the coming days.
The first president to reach triple digits, Carter had been in hospice care in his hometown of Plains since February 2023.
The Carter Center, his post-presidential humanitarian and pro-democracy organization, announced Sunday he had died "peacefully" at home "surrounded by his family."
The White House flag was lowered to half-staff, while President Joe Biden has scheduled a state funeral for January 9 and declared it a National Day of Mourning.
In Georgia on Saturday, Carter will be conveyed by motorcade through Plains to the farm where he grew up and then on to the state capitol in Atlanta, the military said in a statement.
He will lie in repose at the Carter Center, the organization said, before being flown January 7 to Washington to lie in state at the US Capitol with a military guard.
Two days later, he will be buried in Plains after the traditional televised funeral at Washington National Cathedral, accorded to every US president.
Tributes pour in after the death of former President Jimmy Carter
Biden said in a heartfelt speech Sunday that Carter had "lived a life measured not by words, but by his deeds," while the country's living former presidents – from Bill Clinton to Donald Trump – lauded his public service, work ethic, and commitment to justice.
The New York Stock Exchange – which just suffered its longest losing streak since Carter was in the White House – held a minute's silence.
International tributes were led by Israeli President Isaac Herzog, China's President Xi Jinping, and Egyptian leader Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, who praised Carter as "a symbol of humanitarian efforts."
Pope Francis offered "heartfelt condolences," the Vatican said, recalling Carter's "firm commitment, motivated by deep Christian faith, to the cause of reconciliation and peace."
Carter voted for the last time in November's presidential election, casting his ballot by mail, according to his family, after voicing determination to "live to vote for Kamala Harris," the Democratic vice president who was ultimately defeated by Trump.
He was the oldest ever former US president, outliving writers who contributed to his obituaries at The New York Times and Washington Post by seven years and 10 years, respectively.
He was married for 77 years to Rosalynn, a fellow Plains native who had known Carter her entire life. By the time she died at age 96 on November 19, 2023, it was the longest presidential marriage in US history.
Carter's final public appearance was at his wife's memorial service, where he sat in the front row in a wheelchair.
Cover photo: Collage: Emmanuel DUNAND / AFP & Andrew Harnik / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP