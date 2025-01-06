Biden bashes Trump's threats to birthright citizenship: "What's going on?"

Washington, DC - Outgoing-president Joe Biden on Sunday said that President-elect Donald Trump's threats to end birthright citizenship in the US were "awful."

President Joe Biden slammed his successor Donald Trump's threats to do away with birthright citizenship. © AFP/Kent Nishimura/Getty Images

Trump has dropped increasingly strong hints that he aims to end birthright citizenship as part of a systematic attack on immigrants, with or without documentation.

Speaking to reporters on Sunday about the fourth anniversary of the January 6 Capitol riot, Biden responded by saying: "We are the most extensive multicultural nation in the world. It's the reason why we're so strong. It's the reason why we're who we are."

"The idea we're going to change a constitutional birthright – if you're born in the country ... you're not a citizen? What's going on?" he added.

"It's awful, it's awful."