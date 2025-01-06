Biden bashes Trump's threats to birthright citizenship: "What's going on?"
Washington, DC - Outgoing-president Joe Biden on Sunday said that President-elect Donald Trump's threats to end birthright citizenship in the US were "awful."
Trump has dropped increasingly strong hints that he aims to end birthright citizenship as part of a systematic attack on immigrants, with or without documentation.
Speaking to reporters on Sunday about the fourth anniversary of the January 6 Capitol riot, Biden responded by saying: "We are the most extensive multicultural nation in the world. It's the reason why we're so strong. It's the reason why we're who we are."
"The idea we're going to change a constitutional birthright – if you're born in the country ... you're not a citizen? What's going on?" he added.
"It's awful, it's awful."
Trump touts end to birthright citizenship
As early as 2018, Trump promised that birthright citizenship "will be ended one way or the other."
In an early-December interview, Trump reiterated his call to end the practice during a sit-down interview with NBC, taking aim at the 14th amendment and vowing to "get it changed."
Currently, if a non-US citizen gives birth while ion the sovereign US territory, the baby is automatically granted citizenship.
A change to such a law would be in breach of the US Constitution's 14th Amendment, which states that: "No state shall make or enforce any law which shall abridge the privileges or immunities of citizens of the United States."
In response, Trump has hinted at possibly pursuing a constitutional amendment.
