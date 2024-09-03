Biden claims his relative was accused of being a murderous coal miner: "He's a Molly Maguire!"

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania - A clip of Joe Biden recently went viral, as it shows the president telling a wild tale about one of his long-gone relatives.

President Joe Biden recently told the tale of how his great-grandfather was accused of being a murdering coal miner while he ran for office in 1906. © Collage: IMAGO / GRANGER Historical Picture Archive & Michael M. Santiago / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Monday, Biden joined his Vice President Kamala Harris on stage for a campaign rally in Pittsburgh as she garners support from union members as the current Democratic presidential nominee.

Being back in his home state seemed to drum up old memories, as Biden, during his speech, told the crowd about how his great-grandfather, Edward Francis Blewitt, was "the second Catholic elected" to the state's senate.

"I remember they talked about, when [they ran] against him in 1906, they said, 'Guess what? He's a Molly Maguire!'" Biden recalled.

He went on to explain that his great-grandfather was an Irish Catholic working the mines, and as "A lot of the English owned the coal mines," the two groups would regularly clash.

"But there was a group they called the Molly Maguires," he continued. "If they found out the foreman was taking advantage of an individual, they would literally kill him - not a joke. And they would bring his body up and put him on the doorstep of his family."