Biden and Harris hit campaign trail hand in hand on Labor Day in battleground Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania - President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris campaigned together for the first time Monday, in a public display of teamwork after she replaced him as candidate and revived Democratic election hopes.

President Joe Biden (l.) and Vice President Kamala Harris embrace during a Labor Day campaign event at IBEW Local 5 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. © REUTERS

Seeking to attract voters in the key battleground state of Pennsylvania, the pair met union members in Pittsburgh before standing side-by-side to speak to about 600 supporters.



Biden repeatedly name-checked Vice President Harris, who is in a close race to beat Donald Trump to the White House on November 5.

"We have made a lot of progress, and Kamala and I are going to build on that progress, and she's going to build on it," Biden said.

"I'll be on the sidelines, but I'll do everything I can to help."

The Labor Day event at the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers union underlined how Biden will play a role in the campaign in the final months before the vote.

Biden (81) initially resisted bowing out of the presidential race after his disastrous debate performance against Trump, but he has since swung behind Harris (59).

"There's only one person you have a rational choice with this time – that's Kamala Harris," he said to cheers.

"I know her. I trust her," he added. "She has a backbone like a ramrod, and the compass of a saint."

"This woman knows what she's doing. I promise you, if you elect Kamala Harris as president, it will be the best decision you will have ever made."