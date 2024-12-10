Biden faces growing pressure to commute federal death sentences

Washington DC - President Joe Biden is facing growing calls to commute the death sentences of the more than three dozen people on death row before Donald Trump returns to the White House.

President Joe Biden is facing calls to use his executive clemency authority to commute the sentences of people on federal death row. © REUTERS

Trump resumed federal executions during his last term in office, overseeing 13 by lethal injection during his final six months in power, more than any US leader in 120 years.

Biden campaigned for the White House as an opponent of the death penalty, and the Justice Department issued a moratorium on its use at the federal level after he became president.

During his re-election campaign against Kamala Harris, Trump spoke frequently of expanding the use of capital punishment to include migrants who allegedly kill American citizens and drug and human traffickers.

There had been no people in federal prison put to death in the US since 2003 until Trump resumed federal executions in July 2020.

A coalition of death penalty opponents submitted a letter to Biden on Monday asking him to commute federal death sentences to life in prison without parole.

"The only irreversible action you can take to prevent President-elect Trump from renewing his execution spree, as he has vowed to do, is commuting the death sentences of those on federal death row now," the American Civil Liberties Union, Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch, and more than 130 other organizations said.

"Your ability to change the course of the death penalty in the United States will be a defining, legacy-building moment in American history," they said.