Biden gears up for visit to Ireland as Irish relatives prepare special homecoming

Biden is set to land in Belfast on Tuesday at the start of a visit to Northern Ireland and Ireland, including the hometown of the president's Irish ancestors.

Ballina, Ireland - US President Joe Biden is set to land in Belfast on Tuesday at the start of a visit to Northern Ireland and Ireland.

US President Joe Biden is set to land in Belfast on Tuesday at the start of a visit to Northern Ireland and Ireland. © REUTERS Biden is expected to arrive in the Northern Irish capital on Tuesday evening and to start his program on Wednesday, when he will meet British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

The US president also plans to address a gathering of students. A focus of the visit is to mark the 25th anniversary of the 1998 Good Friday Agreement that ended the conflict between the largely Protestant supporters of continued union with Britain and the largely Catholic backers of a united Ireland. Politicians Justin Jones reinstated to Tennessee House after GOP expulsion Biden is to leave for Dublin on Wednesday, where he will address parliament.

Biden's third cousin prepares for Irish visit

Biden also plans to visit the town of Ballina, which is where the president's Irish ancestors hail from. © PAUL FAITH / AFP The president, who is of Irish descent, also plans to visit the hometowns of his ancestors. Among them is Ballina in County Mayo, which is gearing up for an occasion unlike the small town has ever seen. Joe Blewitt, a third cousin of Biden, said there is a "great buzz" in the area ahead of the big arrival. Preparations are well under way for the event on Friday, which will also feature a public address at St. Muredach’s Cathedral. Politicians Chuck Schumer and Mitch McConnell condemn Russia's arrest of reporter Evan Gershkovich Biden's great-great-great grandfather Edward Blewitt sold 27,000 bricks to the cathedral in 1827, which helped him to afford to buy tickets for himself and his family to sail to America decades later in 1851. Meanwhile, Joe Blewitt was helping with final preparations on Tuesday when he spoke to the PA news agency. He said: "We are building the stage at the moment. I am very excited, there is a great buzz all around the town. It has just been crazy."