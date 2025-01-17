Biden grants executive clemency to 2,500 people – the most ever in one day!

Washington DC - President Joe Biden on Friday commuted the sentences of nearly 2,500 people convicted of non-violent drug offenses in what the White House called the largest single-day act of clemency in US history.

President Joe Biden is commuting the sentences of nearly 2,500 people convicted of non-violent drug offenses in his latest round of executive clemency actions. © MANDEL NGAN/Pool via REUTERS

Those whose sentences were commuted were serving "disproportionately long sentences" compared to what they would receive today, Biden said in a statement.

He called the move "an important step toward righting historic wrongs, correcting sentencing disparities, and providing deserving individuals the opportunity to return to their families."

"With this action, I have now issued more individual pardons and commutations than any president in US history," Biden said, adding that he may issue further commutations or pardons before he hands over power to President-elect Donald Trump on Monday.

Biden commuted the sentences of nearly 1,500 people and pardoned 39 others last month.

Among those pardoned in December was Biden's son Hunter, who was facing a possible prison sentence after being convicted of gun and tax crimes.

"These final clemency actions will forever define President Biden’s legacy on justice," FWD.us Executive Director Zoë Towns said in a statement Friday. "Too often, our criminal justice reforms only apply to the law going forward, leaving behind the very people and injustices that moved us to change. For example, we reached consensus long ago that the crack/powder cocaine sentencing disparity could not be defended on public health or public safety grounds and that it fueled already stark racial disparities. Yet many are still incarcerated on sentences that could not be handed down today."

“We’re grateful for President Biden’s final acts of leadership in delivering relief, justice, and mercy to thousands and, importantly, calling attention to the harms of extreme sentencing and the benefits of reform," she added.