Biden issues threat to North Korea in response to nuclear attack question

"Look, a nuclear attack by North Korea against the United States or its allies or partners is unacceptable and will result in the end of whatever regime, were it to take such an action," Biden said at a press conference with Yoon in Washington.



The presidents said they were strengthening military cooperation between Washington and Seoul, including more joint training exercises, intelligence sharing, and deployments of strategic US capabilities such as nuclear-armed submarines.

The US has not docked one of its nuclear submarines in South Korea since the 1980s.

Biden said the steps were being taken to bolster deterrence efforts amid the nuclear threat from North Korea and Pyongyang's escalating aggression.