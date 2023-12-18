Biden left briefly shaken after car crashes into Secret Service vehicle

Wilmington, Delaware - A car crashed into a Secret Service vehicle attached to Joe Biden 's motorcade on Sunday, with the security scare startling the president as he left his campaign headquarters in Delaware.

President Joe Biden (r.) was startled on Sunday as a car crashed into a Secret Service vehicle attached to his motorcade passing through Wilmington, Delaware. © Collage: REUTERS

After a loud bang caused by a sedan slamming into an SUV positioned in a nearby intersection about 130 feet from Biden, security personnel rushed the president into a waiting vehicle and he was whisked away from the building in downtown Wilmington.



"Both the president and first lady are fine," a White House official told an AFP reporter who witnessed the incident.

"Today, at approximately 8:09 PM, a Secret Service vehicle securing the president's motorcade route was struck by another vehicle in Wilmington," Secret Service spokesperson Special Agent Steve Kopek said.

"There was no protective interest associated with this event and the president's motorcade departed without incident," he added.