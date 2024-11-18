Biden makes historic Amazon trip to tout climate policy amid fears of Trump rollback

Manaus, Brazil - Joe Biden made the first trip to the Amazon rainforest by a sitting US president on Sunday to promote his record on fighting climate change , insisting it would survive Donald Trump 's return to the White House.

President Joe Biden delivers remarks at the Museu da Amazonia in Manaus, Brazil, on November 17, 2024. © REUTERS

Biden flew over the jungle by helicopter and met with Indigenous leaders in the Brazilian city of Manaus on the penultimate leg of a South American tour which has been overshadowed by Trump's election win.

"Folks, we don't have to choose between an environment and the economy. We can do both. We've proven it back home," Biden said in a short speech in a nature reserve, framed by vivid green forest cover.

Without referring to Trump by name, he said he would leave his Republican successor and his country "a strong foundation to build on, if they choose to do so."

"It's true – some may seek to deny or delay the clean energy revolution that's underway in America. But nobody – nobody – can reverse it," he declared.

On Sunday, the White House announced that the US had hit its target of increasing bilateral climate financing to $11 billion a year. It said that the figure reached this year was six times what the US was providing when Biden took over from Trump in 2021.

The money, which helps developing countries adapt to climate change, has made "the United States the largest bilateral provider of climate finance in the world," the White House said.

The European Union, however, remains the biggest global contributor to climate financing.