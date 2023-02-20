Biden makes surprise Kyiv appearance in first visit to Ukraine since Russia's invasion

Kyiv, Ukraine - US President Joe Biden arrived in Kyiv for a surprise visit as the first anniversary of Russia's full invasion of the country approaches, images from the Ukrainian capital showed on Monday.

US President Joe Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky met in Kyiv on Monday. © REUTERS

Before his planned trip to Poland this week, Biden arrived in Kyiv on Monday, his first visit to the country since the Russian war began on February 24, 2022. He met with his counterpart, Volodymyr Zelensky, with whom he strolled through Ukraine's capital even as air raid alarms were blaring.

"As we approach the anniversary of Russia’s brutal invasion of Ukraine, I'm in Kyiv today to meet with President Zelenskyy and reaffirm our unwavering commitment to Ukraine’s democracy, sovereignty, and territorial integrity," Biden tweeted.

The visit had not been announced for security reasons. Details on timing and means of transportation remain unclear, and the surprise is all the greater for National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby having denied on Sunday that Biden had any plans to enter Ukraine.

"I thought it was critical that there not be any doubt – none whatsoever – about US support for Ukraine in their brutal attack by Russia," Biden explained, per Bloomberg.